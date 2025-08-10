Gunmen Attack Kwara Community, Kill Police Officer, Four Others

Scores of gunmen reportedly invaded Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, resulting in multiple casualties, including a police officer.

According to gathered reports, the assailants arrived on motorcycles and proceeded to the Divisional Police Headquarters, firing sporadically. It was at the police station that they killed the officer, identified as Adejumo Wasiu.

After overrunning the police station, the gunmen moved on to the local market, where they raided traders.

Confirming the attack in a statement on Sunday, the Kwara State Police Command spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “The assailants fired sporadically, killing five people, including a police officer, Adejumo Wasiu.”

She added that a swift and coordinated response by police operatives, Nigerian Army personnel, vigilantes, and local hunters repelled the attack, restored order, and launched a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators.

On Sunday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, alongside the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), visited Babanla to assess the security situation firsthand.

SP Ejire-Adeyemi disclosed that the delegation met with the traditional ruler of Babanla, Oba Yusuf Aliyu Alabi, holding high-level discussions aimed at consolidating peace and strengthening collaboration between security agencies and the community.

The security team also inspected key locations, including the market, the Divisional Police Headquarters, and surrounding areas to ensure stability was restored.

Following the attack, the CP ordered sustained armed patrols, continuous intelligence gathering, and deployment of specialized tracking teams. The DSS pledged ongoing intelligence support to apprehend all those involved.

The police command reiterated its unwavering commitment, alongside sister security agencies, to safeguard lives and property across Kwara State. Residents were urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information.