Gunmen Attack Kogi Church, Abduct Pastor, Wife

A minister of God and his wife have been reportedly kidnapped at a church in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the gunmen‘s attack on the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba occurred during Sunday service on November 30, throwing the community into chaos.

According to a local, the attack forced worshippers to run for safety as gunshots echoed through the area. The pastor of the church, popularly known as Orlando, was taken away along with his wife and several other members.

‎‎Residents described the incident as terrifying, saying the bandits stormed the community unexpectedly and left many people in shock. The exact number of those abducted is yet to be confirmed. ‎

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government on Sunday said it has intensified surveillance and, manhunt against the bandits that attacked the church.

It is yet to be ascertained the exact number of members of the church that were whisked away by the gunmen.

‎‎However, the State government, through the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said security agencies were working to secure the release of the kidnap victims.

“The authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive. The perpetrators, too, already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted.

‎”The Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo, is coordinating activities, and we will keep the press updated on the operations.

‎”We urge the citizens to be security-conscious and also report suspicious movements and faces to security agencies. When you see something, say something.

‎‎”Worship Centres in the outskirts should also reconsider worshipping in crime-prone areas for now until the situation gets better.”