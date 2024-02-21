Gunmen attack Katsina village, kill monarch, 5 others

Gunmen have reportedly killed six people including a traditional ruler in the Nasarawa community in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Sources said they also razed homes, vehicles and abducted over 30 residents including women and children, leaving 10 with gunshot wounds. The hooligans reportedly attacked the community around 11pm and blocked all entry and exit points.

Police spokesman ASP Abubakar Aliyu confirmed the killing in a statement on Tuesday. He said that 10 people were also injured in the attack, which occurred in Nasarawa Village on Sunday.

Aliyu said: “On February 19, at about 11:30 pm, some bandits in their numbers, armed with weapons such as AK-47 rifles attacked Nasarawa village in the Faskari Local Government Area. “They shot and killed six persons, injured 10, and set ablaze three houses and about 10 vehicles.”