Gunmen Attack Kaduna Police Station, Kill Two Officers, Free Inmates

Two police officers have been killed, while two others sustained injuries during a night attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters in Zonkwa, ZangoKataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen also freed several inmates detained at the police station during the attack, which occurred on Friday night.

This incident follows the arrest of suspects involved in the vandalism of a transformer in Ramai, a community located about five kilometres from Zonkwa town, the headquarters of Zango-Kataf LGA.

The attackers, alleged to have come from Kachia town in Kachia LGA, stormed the Zonkwa Divisional Police Headquarters after the suspected vandals were apprehended by police personnel. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers believed their gang members were being held at the divisional headquarters and launched the assault in an attempt to free them.

Several inmates were released in the process; however, none of the transformer vandalism suspects were freed, as they were being held at a separate security facility.

Combined troops of the Civil Defence Corps, police officers, vigilante volunteers, local hunters, and community members repelled the attackers after a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours.

An eyewitness said a female police officer, initially believed to have been kidnapped, was later found safe. She admitted to fleeing for her life during the attack.