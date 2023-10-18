Gunmen attack Imo community, kill deputy registrar

The Ezeala-Ezike Autonomous Community in Umuezeala, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, has been plunged into gloom and tension following the killing of their kinsman who is also a Deputy Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwana, Ebonyi State, Mr. Innocent Obi. Obi was said to have been killed by gunmen masquerading as Biafra agitators. The deceased, popularly known by villagers as “Onye Army”, was said to have retired from the military before joining the services of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwana in Ebonyi State. He was said to have recently applied for the position of the Registrar of the institution before his untimely death.

According to village sources, he had travelled home to his Umuoboama village in Umuezeala, for the burial of a relative, who was killed in the Northeast in the course of his military duties, when he was abducted and killed. It was further gathered that shortly after Obi had retired to his family house in the village after the funeral last weekend, hoodlums numbering about six, invaded his premises and broke into his house around 10 pm. The assailants were said to have operated in military and police uniforms. “They broke through the main door and started using machetes and axes on him.