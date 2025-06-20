Gunmen Attack Federal Polytechnic Oko, Kill Two

Share

A deadly attack rocked the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State on the evening of June 19, 2025, as unidentified gunmen stormed the area, killing two people, abducting two others, and leaving four injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and in a black Lexus 350 SUV without license plates. They opened fire indiscriminately at Total Junction and Tipper Junction in Oko, causing panic among residents and students.

Two individuals were confirmed dead, while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries. Among the injured is a woman currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Two persons were reportedly abducted during the chaos at Tipper Junction.

The Anambra State Police Command has taken control of the situation. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

“Two victims, including a woman who sustained injuries, were rescued,” Ikenga stated. “Unfortunately, two others were confirmed dead, and two persons were allegedly abducted.”

He added that police operatives, led by the Aguata Area Commander and supported by a joint security force comprising the Nigerian Army, Navy, Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilante groups, have secured the area and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“The command is acting on credible intelligence and eyewitness accounts to track down the attackers. We urge the public to remain calm as investigations progress,” Ikenga said.

While the motive behind the attack is yet to be established, authorities have not ruled out cult-related violence. The police have called on residents to come forward with any information that could assist in apprehending the suspects.

