Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Communities, Burn Cars

Gunmen have attacked two neighbouring communities; Okposi and Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, burning three cars and shooting one person.

Sources from the communities said the incident happened at about 10 pm on Friday.

A source from the community told our Correspondent that two of the cars were destroyed at Rev.J Odii’s compound at Okposi Okwu in the Ohaozara LGA.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovewakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

She said the police have commenced an investigation to unravel those behind the attacks.

She noted that the gunmen who launched the attack in Uburu and Okposi Communities destroyed three cars while a passer-by sustained an injury at the shoulder.

“Yes, the command is aware of the attack and an investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“A Sienna car and two other vehicles were burnt. A passer-by was shot in the shoulder and is receiving treatment at the hospital.”, she said. Ends