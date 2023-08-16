Gunmen Attack Church, Shoot Pastor, Kill Wife In Edo

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have invaded the God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, located at 101 Upper Lawani Street, New Benin, Benin City, shot the pastor and killed his wife.

The Pastor’s Assistant also sustained injuries on his head during the rain of bullets at about 7:36 pm on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Police identified the clergy as Rev. Dr. Samuel Chinyereugo, and his deceased wife, Mrs. Peace Chinyereugo.

It was gathered that the gunmen trailed the cleric who drove in the company of his wife to the church where they rained heavy bullets on them as soon as they pulled over in front of the church.

Some members of the church including the Assistant pastor were outside the church having rehearsed ahead of a programme scheduled to commence on Wednesday when the pastor and his wife stopped by.

The cleric was quoted to have said that he had earlier noticed a car trailing him inside GRA, where he had visited his friend as he was shocked to see the same vehicle suddenly pulled over behind him in front of his church.

It was also learnt that one of the three armed men who alighted from the car, had approached the Pastor, and snatched the cross pendant on his necklace as the two other assailants opened fire from the rear.

The Pastor’s wife was fatally hit by bullets during the process of shooting she died at the hospital a few hours after, while her husband and his deputy, were resuscitated and discharged.

When contacted, the Police image maker, Edo State Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said operatives of the Command have begun a full-scale investigation to apprehend those behind the act and bring them to justice.