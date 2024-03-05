Gunmen Attack Benue Community, Slain Solider, Abduct Others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed several individuals, including a soldier, in separate attacks in Kwande and Apa Local Government Areas of Benue State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident took place between Saturday and Sunday in the Udedeku community of Maav-Ya, Mkoonmom region of Mbaikyor, Turan Jato-Aka, and Ochumekwu in Kwande and Apa LGAs, respectively.

New Telegraph gathered that when the bandits stormed the Udedeku settlement in Kwande, several persons were slain while many others went missing.

Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, Force Commander for Operations Whirl Stroke on Monday confirmed the death of one of his men during a press conference in Makurdi.

He said, “Suspected bandits have attacked soldiers deployed in Ochumekwu, Apa LGA, killed one soldier, and wounded one.

The troops in response killed three and injured several of them. They recovered one AK47 and rounds of ammunition from them.”