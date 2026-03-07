Gunmen Attack Amaechi’s Convoy As Ex-minister Officially Joins ADC

Gunmen attacked the convoy of Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, on Friday along the Ubima-Omuanwa road in Ikwerre LGA, Rivers state. The persons, suspected to be political thugs, also burnt the Ward office of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ubima is the community of the immediate past minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who, sources said, was about to register at the Ward level as part of the conditions to become a full member of the ADC.

Amaechi has shown interest in the presidential ticket of the ADC, and has been campaigning and meeting political stakeholders from different parts of the country. The gunmen were, however, repelled by security operatives attached to the former minister, who was on his way to formally register as a member of the ADC at his ward in Ubima when the incident occurred.

The former governor, still registered officially as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), at ward 8 in Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Friday. Amaechi urged supporters who gathered to welcome him to shun all forms of violence that could lead to loss of life, noting, however, that nobody can stop him and his supporters from meeting in his community.

The former transportation minister said, “Don’t be violent because violence may lead to the death of somebody don’t be violent. At the same time, they can’t stop us from meeting in our community,” he said. “We thank the commissioner of police and the Director of DSS, who showed a lot of professionalism.

In fact, I wasn’t expecting that from them; I thought they would be behind the criminals.” The former governor, whose kinsmen and supporters came out during his registration, urged security agencies to fish out those responsible for the burning of the ADC office in Ubima.

