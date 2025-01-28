Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Abduct 4 Family Members, One Other

Share

Residents of Chikakore community in Kubwa within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja were thrown into confusion on Sunday evening when gunmen stormed the community and kidnapped five residents alongside a family.

Sources said that about five armed men arrived at the Health Centre extension axis of Chikakore around 11pm.

According to sources, the attackers targeted the homes of their victims, including Adesiyan Akinropo, a resident from the Southwestern part of Nigeria.

The bandits kidnapped Akinropo, his wife, his son, and a visitor, as well as another neighbour, bringing the total number of abducted persons to five. Findings also revealed that the attack also left a woman severely injured, with a deep wound on her head inflicted by the attacker.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she is presently receiving treatment. It was learnt that the police operatives from the Byzahin division arrived at the scene an hour and half after the incident, but did not meet the gunmen.

A resident who pleaded anonymity said: “The bandits have resumed attacks in Chikakore. We need a police division here in this community. We have land and a fivebedroom apartment already built to accommodate the police but there is no deployment yet.

“In the Sunday incident, the policemen came one and a half hours after the bandits had escaped with their victims.”

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josphine Adeh, said search and rescue operation aimed at securing the safe recovery of the abducted victims and apprehending the perpetrators of this criminal act has commenced.

