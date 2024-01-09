Gunmen Assassinate Ogun Traditional Chief

Gunmen have assassinated a high-ranking traditional chief in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the deceased, identified as Bashorun Abiodun was shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at his residence on Monday night.

The deceased was the Baasegun of the Itunsokun community in Sagamu.

It was further gathered the gunmen, numbering about three, arrived at the residence of the deceased around 8:00 pm and shot him dead.

As at the time of filing this report, circumstances surrounding Abiodun’s death were still sketchy, but our correspondent gathered that the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

When contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu confirmed the incident, assuring that the police were doing everything possible to solve the murder.

“I have just returned from Sagamu, it is true, we are suspecting murder and we are on top of it.

“We are trying to unravel the mystery behind the death. I just returned from the scene in Sagamu now”, Alamutu said.

Also confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola said, “We received a death report that one Bashorun Abiodun was assassinated by three yet to be identified gunmen and has been buried today according to Muslim rites”.