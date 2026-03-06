Gunmen Assassinate APC Chieftain In Benue

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Caretaker Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. Udeh Ijachi has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

Ijachi was killed in his residence in Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area where armed men on motorcycles laid an ambush and reportedly shot him at close range as he entered his compound.

His remains has since been taken to the Otukpo morgue.

Hon. Ijachi’s untimely death has thrown Ugboju and the wider Otukpo community into shock and grief.

The police spokesperson, Udeme Edet, could not respond to text messages put to her to confirm the incident.l as I f the time of filing this report.