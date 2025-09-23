Gunmen Assassinate APC Chieftain In Benue

Aprominent Benue State politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ejeh Udeh, has been shot dead by unidentified armed men. The incident occurred late Sunday night at his residence in Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Eyewitnesses report that the assailants, who arrived on motorbikes, shot him at close range as he returned home. He was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead. Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, Maxwell Ogiri, said security agencies had been mobilised to investigate and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The gruesome murder of Ejeh has cast a dark shadow in our community because he was a well-known figure, a community leader, and a chieftain of the APC in Otukpo LGA,” Ogiri said. He noted that the timing of the attack, which occurred during heavy rainfall around 11 p.m., made it difficult for residents to respond immediately.