Gunmen Ambush Security Team In Kebbi, Kill Police Officer, 11 Soldiers

A police officer and 11 soldiers have reportedly been killed in a deadly ambush by armed gunmen in the Shanga LGA of Kebbi State. The attack occurred in the Giro Masa community when security operatives, believed to have been operating in the area for some time, traced the gunmen to a construction company yard. Following a tip-off from residents, soldiers were dispatched to secure the site but were ambushed along the way.

As a result, the police officer and soldiers reportedly lost their lives. Two military trucks were also said to have been set on fire. But the state governor, Nasir Idris, said more bodies had been recovered. “I heard the news of the ambush that the bandit did for our military.

This military has received a distress call that bandits are planning to attack one of our communities. And the military has prepared themselves to go and save our people,” he said during a visit to the scene of the incident alongside the Emir of Yauri, Alhaji Zayyanu Abdullahi. “But unfortunately, the information given to the military that they are gathering in one place but the information is not correct.

“The military on their way to that village, these notorious bandits laid ambush on them and they killed about 11 of them. That is why I say it’s a very sad situation.” Earlier, the governor visited the mortuary and the accident and emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where victims of the attack were taken to.

While speaking to journalists after the visit, the governor described the incident as unfortunate and assured residents that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel. “Everybody knows that the government of Kebbi doesn’t play with security issues. We are here, we have seen things by ourselves.

And we have directed the CMD of the hospital to ensure they do the needful for those that are receiving treatment,” he said. “And at the same time, for those that lost their lives, the government of Kebbi will do everything possible to assist the family. It is a great loss and it is a very sad situation. But we have to accept what has happened in good faith.”