Gunmen Ambush Policemen, Kill Inspector in Rivers

Gunmen on Wednesday night ambushed a team of policemen on a stop and search duty at the Eliozu Flyover in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing an Inspector in the ensuing gunfight. The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who stated this in a statement yesterday, said the gunmen drove a carton-colored Sienna bus and launched the offensive which claimed the officer’s life.

She, however, said the team rose to the occasion and returned fire and neutralise one of the miscreants who wore masks, but that other gang members es- caped by the whisker. Iringe-Koko who noted that aggression against security forces works against the safety and security of the society, noted however that the command would continue to maintain peace and protect the well-being of the populace.

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce a heinous incident that occurred on 21st February 2024, involving an attack on policemen attached to Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command. “At approximately 2145hrs, while conducting routine stop- and-search at Eliozu flyover, the officers were ambushed by unidentified hoodlums operating in a carton-colored Sienna bus, with fully tinted glasses.

“The registration number of the vehicle remains unknown at this time. The assailants drove in from the Rumuodu- maya axis, and opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one Inspector who valiantly gave his life in the line of duty. “Undeterred, the police team responded with bravery, engaging the attackers and managing to neutralise one of them with a mask on his face, while the others managed to escape, potentially sustaining gunshot wounds.

“The command has launched a thorough investigation into this despicable act and has already identified the group responsible. “Rest assured, we will relentlessly pursue these criminals and bring them to justice. No amount of intimidation will hinder our officers’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.