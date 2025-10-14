Gunmen Ambush Police Patrol Team In Benue, Injure 2 Officers

Two police officers were wounded on Sunday night after gunmen ambushed their patrol team along the Ogobia–Adoka Road in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources confirmed to Zagazola Makama that the attack occurred around 9 p.m. while the officers, identified as Inspector Amos Okoh and Inspector Joseph Adowebo, were on routine patrol duty.

Upon receiving a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Adoka swiftly deployed a reinforcement team to the scene and evacuated the injured officers to the Teaching Hospital in Otukpo, where they are currently responding to treatment.

The Benue State Police Command has since launched a manhunt for the assailants, assuring that all efforts are being made to track them down and bring them to justice.

Residents of the area have been urged to remain calm and assist the police with useful information that could aid investigation.