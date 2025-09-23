Gunmen Ambush Police, Kill 4 Officers, Steal Rifles In Kogi

Four police officers have been killed in separate attacks on patrol teams in Kogi State, the State Police Command has confirmed. Security analyst, Zagazola Makama who disclosed this in a post on X yesterday, said the first incident happened on Sunday at about 8:00 a.m., when about 20 armed men opened fire on personnel of 70 PMF Kabba attached to Isanlu Area Command.

“The attack took place at their pin-down patrol point along IlafinOdogbe Road in Yagba East Local Government Area. “Two officers, ASP Umar Suleman and CPL Bitrus Isaac, were shot dead during the ambush, and the attackers carted away two AK47 rifles loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition.

Their bodies were later taken to the General Hospital mortuary,” M a k a m a wrote. In the second attack later same day, gunmen targeted 37 PMF personnel at Abugi o u t p o s t in Lokoja around 11:30 a.m. Inspectors Johnson David and Ehinola Oluwole were killed on the spot, while the assailants stole a T06 rifle and an AK-47, each with 30 rounds.

A passerby identified as Isah Gilad also lost his life in the assault. The command said all police formations in the state have been placed on red alert, with security teams deployed to strategic locations to prevent further attacks. According to Makama, security operations, including surveillance and bush combing, are ongoing to track down the perpetrators.