Gunmen Ambush Fully Loaded Benue Links Bus In Otukpo

Suspected gunmen attacked a fully loaded Benue Links commercial bus while it was conveying passengers in Otukpo, Benue State.

Sources said the vehicle, which departed Makurdi en route to Lagos, was ambushed a few minutes before reaching Otukpo town, near the Burnt Bricks area.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the bus, causing panic among passengers.

At least three occupants were shot, while others managed to flee for safety. The injured passengers were rushed to the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital in Otukpo for treatment.

Confirming the attack in a statement, the General Manager of the state-owned transport company, Mr. Alexander Fanafa, said no lives were lost during the incident, which occurred at about 7:00 pm.

The statement, signed by the company’s Information Officer, Johnson Ehi Daniel, noted that the vehicle had departed Gboko for Otukpo, intending to lodge there overnight before continuing to Lagos the next day.

“Thankfully, no life was lost during the incident. However, three passengers sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Otukpo, where they are responding positively,” the statement said.

Mr. Fanafa personally visited the injured passengers and promised to cover all medical expenses as well as ensure their safe transportation to their respective destinations once cleared by medical personnel.

He also expressed appreciation to the Chief Medical Director and management of the hospital for the prompt and quality healthcare services provided.