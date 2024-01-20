New Telegraph

January 20, 2024
Gunmen Abducts Two, Injure One In Oyo

At least two persons in Otu town, Oyo State were abducted in the early hours of Saturday by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the two people kidnapped include Mr Dayo Olayanju and the wife of Mr Kehinde Obasola.

According to intelligence gathering, the hoodlums who stormed the area on Saturday morning kidnapped Mr Obasola’s wife as the husband was able to escape from the gunshots fire at him.

However, the whereabouts of the kidnapped victims is still yet unknown as of the time of filing this report, but a community leader in the area, revealed that the incident occurred Saturday morning.

The community leader who pleaded anonymity said, “It is true. It happened around 2 am today.

“They were kidnapped in different areas. One was kidnapped along Okeho road.

“I have confirmed it. The two people kidnapped are Dayo Olayanju and wife of Kehinde Obasola. Kehinde Obasola escaped with gunshots but his wife was kidnapped.”

