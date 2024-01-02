Gunmen Abducts Traveling Passengers, Injures Three In C’River

The kidnapping of travelling passengers near Nde 3 Corners by Akparabong Junction in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River, has been confirmed by the State Police Command.

According to reports, three people were injured when gunmen ambushed and shot at the vehicle, while no specific number of people were taken away

The command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the development but declined to give details of the attack, saying the incident occurred on Sunday.

Ugbo said efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted passengers and ensure no repeat of the incident in the area.

A resident of the community, James Ese, told NAN that the three injured persons were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

“We want the police to rise to the challenge and end this menace to passengers in the last three weeks. This particular area of the Nde 3 Corners by Akparabong Junction has become a bloodbath spot owing to kidnapping activities with over four deaths, including a baby, recorded these past weeks,” he said.