Gunmen Abduct Young Catholic Priest In Anambra

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Rev Fr Stanislaus Mbamara, the priest of the Nnewi Catholic Diocese in Anambra State.

New Telegraph reports that the young priest was kidnapped while driving from Awka, the state capital, to Nnewi where he serves.

This was made known by the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi through a statement where it called for prayers for the priest, expressing hope that he would come out safe.

The statement issued by the Chancellor, Fr. Raphael Ezeogu, said the priest was also a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, which means he was probably returning to Nnewi after the week’s lecture.

Ezeogu said: “Our priest, Rev. Fr. Stanislaus Mbamara, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, was kidnapped yesterday (Friday) evening, on his way from Awka to Nnewi.

“Let’s storm heaven with humble and insistent prayers for his quick release in sound health of mind and body. May the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Help of Christians, pray with and for us.”

No mention was made by the diocese of having been contacted by the kidnappers, nor were details of his abduction made known.

The Anambra State Police Command had yet to react to the kidnapping of the priest at the time of filing this report.