Gunmen Abduct Wife, Children Of Kwara Lawmaker

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the wife and two children of a Kwara State House of Assembly lawmaker, Lawal Ayanshola Soliu.

New Telegraph gathered that the bandits stormed the residence of a lawmaker representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru of Moro Local Government at about 1 a.m. on Monday.

A community leader in Shao who spoke with newsmen said, “The abductors came in their numbers shooting sporadically before whisking the victims away into the nearby bush.

“Their whereabouts have remained unknown although one of them who contacted the family was yet to make a demand for ransom, saying he was not with the others in the forest yet to harmonise the agreed price.

READ ALSO :

“But in the meantime, the lawmaker has been advised to relocate from the town.”

The chairman of the state vigilantes, Alhaji Ibrahim Saka speaking on the incident said, “Yes, it’s true and we have dispatched some of our men to comb the forest for their possible rescue”.

The spokesman of the Kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said details around the incident are still sketchy.