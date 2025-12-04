Gunmen Abduct Varsity Students In Edo

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have reportedly abducted three young men in the Ihunmudumu area of Ekpoma, within the Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that two of the victims are students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. The incident was said to have occurred on Monday, December 1, at 6 pm.

A local source reported that the development has thrown the community into panic, stating that the three victims were abducted from their hostel and taken into the bush.

Speaking of the incident, a source identified only as Ose Ojo said his brother and two others were kidnapped at gunpoint from their residential hostel as they drove into the compound.

He said: “As I was about to enter the compound to open the backdoor for a generator repairer, I just heard boys in the compound shouting ‘kidnappers’. As I turned my head due to the shouting, I saw one of the gunmen with a gun following one of the occupants that had just driven inside the compound.

“Before I knew what was happening, I saw about three other armed men. They kidnapped my senior brother, and another occupant in the hostel. So I had to jump the fence of the hostel to escape.”

The father of one of the victims, who identified himself as Mr Ojo, appealed to the state government and relevant security agencies to do everything possible to rescue his son and the other victims.

Ojo lamented: “I cannot bear the pain of having my son taken away by kidnappers to an unknown destination or killed.” However, a community source suggested that the incident may be linked to a fallout over the sharing formula of the proceeds of fraud.