Gunmen Abduct Unth Matron, Security Man

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday abducted a senior matron and security man at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla in Enugu State. An SUV allegedly belonging to the abducted woman, a deputy director, was seen abandoned, with bullet-perforated glass on the front passenger side. The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) UNTH Chairman Augustine Duru confirmed the incident to journalists in Enugu. He said the senior matron was kidnapped on the same spot a medical doctor was kidnapped some weeks ago. Duru said: “When the association got information about the kidnap, we contacted hospital security, who confirmed that it was true. “MDCAN leadership then mobilised the resident doctors and nurses/ midwives associations as well as the security to a meeting with the Chief Medical Director Prof. Obinna Onodugoon the matter.” He added: “We held good deliberations on how to remedy the situation and ensure our own abducted colleague is released, as well as make necessary reports to the authorities concerned. “What was discussed or deliberated in the meeting is not what is meant for the public since it is a security matter. However, we are on it.”

Related