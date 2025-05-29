New Telegraph

May 29, 2025
Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler In Nasarawa

Gunmen Kidnap Man, Wife Son, Others In FCT

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the traditional ruler of Dari community in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

New Telegraph gathered that the armed men, wielding AK-47 rifles, stormed the residence of the Sangarin Dari, Mr. Emmanuel Omanji, in the early hours of Wednesday, shooting sporadically for several minutes before whisking him away without resistance from security agents or locals.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants invaded the monarch’s residence while residents were asleep, unleashing a barrage of gunfire that left the community in fear and unable to respond.

“No one could come out due to the heavy sound of gunshots. People were afraid of being hit by stray bullets,” a resident said.

He added that after the gunfire subsided, the monarch was discovered to be missing.

The incident has plunged the community into confusion and fear, with no trace of the abducted ruler as of the time of filing this report.

