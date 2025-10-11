Gunmen Abduct Tipper Driver In Ondo Community

Gunmen have abducted a tipper driver, Tobi Abdulmalik Oluwatuyi, in Ilu Abo, along the Akure/Owo Expressway in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sources claimed the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Friday when the vehicle he was working with reportedly developed a fault.

While the driver was attempting to fix the truck, the source said armed men emerged from the bush and whisked him away.

However, the driver’s assistant, popularly known as the motor boy, managed to escape from the scene and alerted nearby residents for help.

The owner of the tipper, Monday Ayesoro, confirmed the abduction and said the matter has been reported to the relevant security agencies.

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said operatives had begun an intensive bush combing operation to rescue the victim.

According to him, “We are already combing the forest and have blocked the routes leading to Ise in Ekiti State to prevent the kidnappers from escaping. We are on top of the situation and determined to secure the victim’s release.”