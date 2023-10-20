Gunmen Abduct Three Persons In Kwara Community

Suspected gunmen have abducted three persons in the Ora-Ayetoro community in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering about nine, with four of them hooded, stormed the community and shot sporadically to scare the people.

The abductors were said to have also invaded the Palace of the community’s traditional ruler, Oba C. O. Odeyemi, destroying his residence, while they also burgled the shop of his wife, Olori Odeyemi, carting away some items and cash.

Speaking with our correspondent on Thursday night, the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairman of the local government, Mr Kayode, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the local vigilantes have been empowered and working with the police and other security agencies to rescue the victims.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, also confirmed the incident, saying security operatives, in conjunction with the vigilantes and local hunters, have stormed the forest on a possible rescue mission of the victims.