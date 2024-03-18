Gunmen Abduct, Slain Bauchi Traditional Ruler

The traditional ruler of Riruwai village in Lame District, Toro Local Government Area, Bauchi State, Alhaji Garba Badamasi, has reportedly been kidnapped and slain by suspected kidnappers.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen who had been frightening the villagers with intermittent gunfire abducted the traditional monarch from his palace on Friday, March 15.

However, it was gathered that the gunmen did not get in touch with any of the late Badamasi’s family members to demand a ransom.

Additional information was obtained indicating that Badamasi was held captive for a day before his body was discovered.

READ ALSO:

It was reported that people who were looking for him in the bush found his corpse, which had been thrown near to the village.

As of the time of filing this report, attempts to get in touch with the Bauchi State Police Command regarding the development have proven unsuccessful.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakili, did not return calls or texts.