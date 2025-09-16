Gunmen abduct Reverend Father in Kogi

A Reverend Father with the St Paul Parish, Agaliga-Efabo in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, Rev. Fr. Wilfred Ezemba has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen. The abduction was said to have taken place on Saturday at Imane in Olamaboro Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the Rev Father may have been abducted along with other yet to be identified commuters along Imane-Ogugu Road. The incident has thrown the entire Catholic family in the local government into confusion. “We are very worried, because since his abduction three days ago, his abductors have not made any contact to demand for ransom.

But we are however confident that Almighty God will deliver him safely from the grip of the kidnappers. We believe strongly in the efficacy of our prayers, he will eventually regain his freedom,” said Fr. Michael. Security agencies comprising Kogi East Neighborhood Watch (KENW), Police and troops of the Nigerian military have been combing the bushes and forests in the locality in trail of the kidnappers.

The abduction of the Rev Father is said to be the second incidence of kidnapping in one week within the same local government. “One Barr A B Shaibu was kid- napped on Sunday 7-09-2025 evening by gunmen between Etieke and Okugoh in the same local government. His family was said to have paid a ransom before he was re- leased last Thursday.