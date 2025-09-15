Gunmen Abduct Rev. Father In Kogi

Rev. Fr. Wilfred Ezemba of St Paul Parish, Agaliga-Efabo in Olamaboro local government of Kogi State has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The forceful abduction was said to have taken place on Saturday in Imane, Olamaboro Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the Rev Father may have been abducted along with other yet to be identified commuters along Imane-Ogugu road.

The incident has thrown the entire Catholic family in the local government into confusion.

“We are very worried, because since his abduction three days ago, his abductors have not made any contact to demand a ransom. But we are, however, confident that Almighty God will deliver him safely from the grip of the kidnappers. We believe strongly in the efficacy of our prayers, he will eventually regain his freedom,” said Fr. Michael.”

Security agencies comprising Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch (KENW), Police and troops have been combing the bushes and forests in the locality in the trail of the kidnappers.

The abduction of the Rev Father is said to be the second incident of kidnapping in one week within the same local government. “One Bar A B Shaibu was kidnapped on 7-09-2025, Sunday evening, by gunmen between Etieke and Okugoh in the same local government. His family was alleged to have paid the ransom before he was released to his family last Thursday.

When contacted for confirmation, the phone line of the Kogi State Police command spokesman, SP Williams Ovye, was not accessible at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Bar Association, Idah Branch, has called on the Government at all levels to take adequate steps to address security concerns, particularly the issue of incessant kidnappings going on in Kogi State, especially in the Eastern part of the state.

Chairman of the Branch, James Michael, Esq, expressed sadness over the recent increase in kidnapping activities in Kogi State, including the recent kidnapping of a lawyer, A.B Shauib, Esq., who is a member of the Branch.

“We, the Nigerian Bar Association, Idah Branch, urgently call for drastic steps to address the alarming rate of insecurity in Kogi East. Recent incidents, including the kidnapping of our member, A.B. Shuaib Esq, at Okugo in Olamaboro Local Government Area, and frequent abductions along Okura-Ojapata, Ochadamu-Itobe-Ajaokuta-Lokoja Road, and Ikeje-Aloma Road, underscore the dire need for enhanced security measures.”

“It is expected that the Government will respond to the cry of concerned citizens to address the issue of recurrent kidnappings going on in Kogi State,” Barr Michael said.