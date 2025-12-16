Gunmen Abduct Retired Customs Officer, Kill Village Chief On Osun–Kwara Border

Gunmen have abducted a retired Nigeria Customs Service officer, Emmanuel Owolabi, and killed a village chief during an attack on Ora, a border community between Osun and Kwara states, causing panic among residents.

The incident occurred on Monday evening along Akisa Road, a few minutes before 7 p.m., according to residents and family members.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants stormed the area, firing sporadic shots that forced residents to flee in different directions. The gunmen then escaped into the bush with the victim.

The victim’s wife, Titilayo Owolabi, said her husband was abducted in front of their home shortly after visiting her shop.

“I had finished cooking and was about to serve my children when I heard gunshots at the entrance of our compound,” she said.

“At first, I thought the sound was from hunters who sometimes pass through the area, but the shots became continuous. Later, I heard my husband’s voice outside our fence.”

Titilayo explained that she stepped outside, unaware that her husband was already being held by the gunmen.

“One of the gunmen jumped into our compound. They were speaking Hausa, so I spoke to him in Hausa and knelt down, but instead he started beating me and demanding money,” she narrated.

“The next thing I heard was the sound of a motorcycle conveying my husband into the bush. After that, the gunmen jumped over the fence and fled.”

Community sources also reported that during their escape, the gunmen shot dead a village chief identified only as Dennis, who was returning from his farm.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, said security operatives had been deployed to comb the surrounding bushes.

“Immediately the incident happened, police operatives and other volunteers chased after the gunmen,” Ojelabi said.

“While one person was killed during the attack, the location where the village chief was shot falls within Kwara State. We are working hard to rescue the abducted victim.”