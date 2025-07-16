Gunmen Abduct Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa Ministry Of Information

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Mr Yusuf Musa, Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism by gunmen.

The Command’s spokesperson, Rahman Nansel, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lafia.

According to Nansel, Police team from B Division on patrol at about 2 a.m. yesterday around Shinge Road, Lafia, discovered that a Peugeot pick-up van belonging to the Permanent Secretary was left unattended with all doors open in a suspicious manner.

“Upon closer examination, officers observed that the gate to the victim’s residence was also open, prompting immediate security concerns.

“A swift search of the premises confirmed that he was missing, along with his GMC vehicle, bearing registration number KUJ 88 PA, raising strong suspicion of an abduction,” he said.

Nansel said that in response to the development, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police (CP), promptly activated a coordinated tactical operation by alerting all relevant police divisions across the state.

He said that the units in Akwanga, Andaha, Garaku, and Kadarko were put on alert to deploy surveillance along strategic routes to track and intercept the fleeing suspects.

Nansel said that the CP had ordered an intensive statewide manhunt and reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the victim’s safe rescue and the immediate apprehension of those behind the act.

The spokesperson, therefore, urged members of the public to assist the police with useful information through the Command’s emergency lines on 08036157659, 08037461715, and 07032532391.