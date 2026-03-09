Gunmen Abduct Ondo Council Secretary, Two Others In Akure North

Again, suspected gunmen shot and abducted a council secretary, Joseph Aladesuyi and two others, in Ilu-Abo, Akure North council area of Ondo State.

Eyewitness account said that Aladesuyi, who is secretary of Okeluju LCDA in the state and was Kidnap alonge side two another.

Aladesuyi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of a commercial farm, was said to be on his way to his farm with his daughter when they were ambushed by the gunmen who opened fire on them.

Subsequently, the ugly development has triggered panic and anxiety across the community, with many residents expressing concerns over safety in the area.

Reacting to the incident, parents have reportedly rushed to schools to withdraw their children for fear of the unknown and further attacks.

However, the state police spokesperson DSP Jimoh Abayomi, could not be reached for comments.