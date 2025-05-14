Gunmen Abduct Ondo APC Ward Chairman

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in the Ifon Ward 5 in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

It was learnt yesterday the incident occurred on Monday evening at the entrance of his farm along the Ifon-Owo Road, an area known for violent crimes. It was also learnt that Adepoyigi’s abductors had demanded a ransom of N100 million from his family.

Police spokesman, Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident, saying they had launched a man hunt for the suspects. He said: “At the receipt of the report, the DPO in Ifon, in collaboration with hunters, vigilantes, and soldiers, has launched a manhunt for the suspects.”

Share