Gunmen Abduct Ogun Famer, Demand N50m Ransom

Gunmen have abducted a 70-year-old piggery farmer, Adeife Ifelaja in Ijebu Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that Adeife, member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was abducted at his residence on the night of December 31 while he was preparing to go for the crossover service.

A family source told our correspondent on Monday that Adeife’s abductors have reached out to the family, demanding for a N50 million ransom.

The source said “Yes, it is true that Pa Adeife Ifelaja was kidnapped on the night of Sunday, December 31, 2023 while preparing for the Crossover service.

“I learnt that the abductors are asking for N50 millon which family said it was huge. I heard they were negotiating for N10 million, but I don’t know if the ransom was paid. The incident was reported at a police station in Ijebu Igbo”.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu confirmed the incident, saying that the state command operatives are leaving nothing to chance to ensure the farmer is released and reunited with his family.

Alamutu said “Honestly the police have been working to get the man released, we are on it even when the kidnappers have been trying to mislead us about their location but we are on their trail and very soon, we shall achieve success”.