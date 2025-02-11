Gunmen Abduct Man, Wife, Child In Plateau

Share

A man, his wife and their child were yesterday morning abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Dogon Ruwa Community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Following the attack in the community by the bandits, one person sustained gunshot wounds. The attack, it was learnt occurred at about 11:am when residents of the area were going about their normal activities.

A source, who confirmed the incident, explained that the gunmen arrived in the community and started shooting indiscriminately to scare people, before abducting the victims.

“Unfortunately, three persons were abducted. The armed men came with sophisticated weapons. Some victims were taken to a hospital in Dogo Ruwa for treatment,” he explained.

He disclosed that security personnel and vigilance members had moved to the bush to rescue the victims. DSP Alabo Alfred, the spokesman of the police command, is yet to respond when contacted go confirm the incident.

Share

Please follow and like us: