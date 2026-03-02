Gunmen Abduct, Kill Youth Leader In Ondo Community

A socialite, Ojo Abbey, popularly known as ‘Obesere’ has been killed by his abductors after he was kidnapped in IsuaAkoko in Akoko Southeast Local Government Area of Ondo State while returning to the community from Ibilo, Edo State.

The abduction and brutal killing of the popular youth in the community by the gunmen has thrown the agrarian community into mourning.

According to some residents of the community, the assailants abducted the late ‘Obesere’ on February 22, before fleeing with him into the dense forests bordering Ondo and Edo States.

One of the residents, who gave his name as Tunji, disclosed that after reporting the incident to the police, multiple search efforts were organised by community youths in collaboration with local hunters, who combed through the bushes to rescue him.