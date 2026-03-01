Gunmen Abduct, Kill Socialite In Ondo Community

A socialite, Ojo Abbey, popularly known as ‘Obesere’ has been killed by his abductors after he was kidnapped in Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southeast local government area of Ondo State while returning to the community from Ibilo, Edo State.

The abduction and brutal killing of a popular youth in the community by the gunmen has thrown the agrarian community into mourning.

According to some residents of the community, the assailants abducted the late ‘Obesere’ on February 22, 2026, before fleeing with him into the dense forests bordering Ondo and Edo States.

One of the residents, who gave his name as Tunji, disclosed that after reporting the incident to the police, multiple search efforts were organised by community youths in collaboration with local hunters, who combed through the bushes to rescue him.

Their hopes were however dashed at the weekend, when his lifeless body was discovered in a deep forest in Igara, Edo State, with a source involved in the recovery operation confirming that the remains had already begun decomposing before they were found, indicating he may have been killed shortly after his abduction.

Confirming the incident, the Isua Youth Forum, in a statement issued by its National President, Comrade Abimbola Oluwafemi, stated that the killing of the deceased has further exposed what he described as the alarming rate of insecurity within the axis.

Oluwafemi said “We use this medium to call on our dear Governor of Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for immediate intervention on this subject matter and on the general rising insecurity in the Isua environment and Akoko South-East at large.

“The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State and all relevant security agencies should ensure a thorough, transparent, and uncompromising investigation into this case. Every individual involved in this heinous crime must be identified, apprehended, and brought to book. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The people of Isua and our local government area are watching, and we demand decisive action,” Abimbola stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Abayomi Jimoh, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of the victim, adding that he is currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

The police spokesperson also stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered intensified surveillance and strategic deployments across the affected area and along the Ondo–Edo boundary to prevent further occurrences and ensure the arrest of other fleeing suspects.

The police spokesman said “The incident was reported at Isua Division at a19:45 hours45HRS on 22nd February, 2026, by a resident, who stated that one Ojo Abbey, male, was allegedly abducted by armed men suspected to be herdsmen while returning from Ibilọ, Edo State.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised patrol teams to the scene. The victim’s vehicle, an Almera car with registration number KJA 440 DB, was recovered and secured at the station.

“The Command commiserates with the family of the deceased and assures the public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. The Ondo State Police Command urges residents to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities without fear. The Command remains resolute and fully committed to combating crime and criminality across the State.”