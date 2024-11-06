Gunmen Abduct Imo Catholic Priest

Share

Gunmen have abducted the parish priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic Parish, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Azubuike in the Obollo community, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Confirming the development, the State Police Command spokesman, Henry Okoye said the command got the information from the parish on Tuesday night.

Okoye noted that the Catholic priest was abducted on his way from Port Harcourt on an official assignment at the Ayayi community within Obollo in Isiala Mbano local government council.

READ ALSO

However, he said that the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Danjuma Aboki has set up a high-powered tactical team to go after the abductors in a bid to rescue the Catholic priest unconditionally.

He further petitioned the people of the area to remain calm as the command would leave no stone unturned in rescuing the Catholic priest.

The Catholic Diocese of Okigwe on Tuesday night, urged both the clergy and laity of the diocese to pray fervently for the safe return of the priest.

Share

Please follow and like us: