Gunmen Abduct Imo Catholic Priest

Share

The Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church in Izombe Community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, has been abducted.

The Catholic Priest who is believed to have been kidnapped, was abducted on Sunday evening along Ejemekwuru Road in the Oguta LGA.

A statement by the Secretary/ Archdiocesan Chancellor of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Patrick Mbamah, yesterday disclosed that the priest was kidnapped while on his way to the annual retreat for priests.

The statement titled: “Notification of kidnap and call for prayers”, urged all faithful in the archdiocese and beyond to pray for the quick and safe release of the priest.

The statement read: “I am directed to inform you that one of our priests, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, was kidnapped in the evening of Sunday, 23 March. “Rev Fr John Ubaechu is the Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe.

“The sad incident occurred along Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. He was kidnapped on his way to the priests’ annual retreat.

“We invite all Christian faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of our priest.

“We commend our brother, Rev Fr John Ubaechu to the powerful intercession of the blessed Virgin Mary, mother of priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors.”

One of his relatives and parishioner, Benedict Ihejirika, condemned the kidnap of the priest. He said: “The sad news of your abduction yesterday evening kept me restless.

Sleep left me through the nights. I joined my family in prayers, from personal ones to church prayers as a Catholic. “My first daughter didn’t eat last night after hearing the news.

Our home was thrown into mourning because of the sad news. Since then, calls have been pouring in to ascertain the truth of the news, alas, it is true finally. “Rev Fr John Ubaechu, our prayers are with you.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed that the command had initiated a search for the priest, while combing bushes in strategic locations in a bid to locate and rescue him.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

