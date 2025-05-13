Gunmen Abduct Immigration Officer In Benue, Demand N20m Ransom

Share

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Benue State Command, identified as Simon Agbo, at his residence in Makurdi, the state capital.

A close relation of the victim, who disclosed this to journalists in Makurdi yesterday, said the officer was whisked away on Sunday night at about 7:15pm while among his neighbours and thwe abductors are demanding N20million ransom.

He said the incident happened at opposite NKST Church, Kuan, behind the Modern Market area of Makurdi, after the kidnappers stormed the compound and took him away at gunpoint to an unknown destination.

The relation said that as soon as the gunmen stormed the man’s residence, they fired gunshots into the air to scare family members and neighbours of the victim before abducting him.

