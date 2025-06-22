Gunmen Abduct High Court Judge In Bayelsa

Share

A High Court Judge in Bayelsa State, Justice E.G. Umokoro, was abducted on Saturday evening by unidentified gunmen from an eatery near the Ekeki area of Yenagoa.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. while the judge was reportedly at the eatery with two of his daughters to purchase bread. Eyewitnesses said the assailants, who were dressed in full police combat uniforms and masked, trailed the judge to the location before executing the abduction.

Sources revealed that the men arrived in a white Nissan Hilux and initially approached the judge’s car, tapping on his window while he was on a phone call. One witness said the men told the judge, “Our Oga wants to see you,” to which the judge reportedly replied, “Are you aware I am a judge? Tell your Oga to come and see me here.”

After walking away briefly and making a phone call, the gunmen returned in greater numbers. Witnesses said three of them forcefully opened the judge’s car door and dragged him out. Despite resistance and a protracted struggle, which reportedly lasted over 50 minutes, the judge was eventually forced into their vehicle and driven away.

Witnesses added that during the altercation, the judge’s mobile phone, his identity documents, and ATM cards fell to the ground, alongside two mobile phones believed to belong to the assailants. Some of these items were reportedly recovered by staff at the eatery and a passerby, who later handed the judge’s phone over to police officers at the Ekeki Divisional Headquarters.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mohammed Musa, said the command has launched a discreet investigation into the abduction.

Justice Umokoro, who is known for frequently driving himself without security escorts, previously served as the State Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association. He is also regarded as an activist judge and has had past confrontations with the police over controversial rulings, including the release of some suspected kidnappers on technical grounds.

