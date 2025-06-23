Gunmen Abduct High Court Judge In Bayelsa

Share

…we received phones of kidnapped judge -Police

A High Court Judge in Bayelsa State, Justice E.G. Umokoro, has been abducted by gunmen from an eatery around the Ekeki area of the state.

Justice Umokoro was abducted on Saturday around 7pm, he was said to have put up a struggle before he was taken away by the men who were said to be on Police Uniforms.

It was learnt that he was in company of two of his daughters to buy bread from the eatery before the gunmen struck.

Eyewitnesses at the eatery and across at Ekeki Park, confirmed that the abducted judge was trailed to the eatery by armed men who were dressed in full Police Combatant Regalia with mask covering their faces.

A source that didn’t want his name mentioned said: “Two of the men came down from the Nissan Hilux vehicle and tapped on the glass of the car which was rolled down by the judge who was on call on his mobile phone.”

The eyewitness claimed he overheard the men telling the Judge that, “our Oga wants to see you”, but the Judge told them that,” Are you aware I am a judge? Tell your Oga to come and see me here.”

“The two armed men walked away from his vehicle and made some calls to an unknown person. They later came in three knocking loudly on the judge’s car and forcefully opened the door and dragged him down,” according to the witness.

But the judge, who seemed offended, it was learnt was seen struggling with the gunmen, while passersby watched in awe. He was eventually forced into the white Nissan Hilux vehicle af – ter much struggle they said lasted over 50 minutes.

