Gunmen Abduct FRSC Personnel In Benue

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Benue Command, has confirmed the abduction of its personnel, Insp. Nathaniel Kumashe, by gunmen.

The command’s spokesperson, Mrs Ngozi Ahula, who confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Makurdi, said that Kumashe, who is currently serving at Wannue, Tarka Local Government Area (LGA), was abducted on Wednesday at about 10pm.

The spokesperson said that the officer was taken from his country home in Tse Aboh, Uchi-Mbakor, in Tarka LGA, shortly after returning from the wake-keep of his late cousin.

She explained that the armed men fired gunshots to scare his family members and neighbours before taking him away.

A credible source from the community told NAN that youths in the entire community immediately launched a search throughout the night, but the gunmen were long gone.

The source said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), officers who were close also joined in the search operation.

