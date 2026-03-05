Gunmen Abduct Four Persons In Oyo

Four persons have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along the Igbeti–Kishi Road in the Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State.

According to sources, the four individuals were kidnapped on Wednesday evening, and as of the time of filing this report, their whereabouts remain unknown.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the Command is working diligently to ensure that the suspects are apprehended and the victims released safely.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, he said the Command was aware of the abduction and explained:

“Four persons have been confirmed abducted along the Igbeti–Kishi Road. Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Kishi and Igbeti Divisions, supported by other tactical teams, to deploy all necessary operational assets to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the prompt arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.”

As of Thursday evening, no further information had been received regarding the whereabouts of the victims, their welfare, or whether any ransom had been demanded from the families of the kidnapped persons.