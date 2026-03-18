Gunmen Abduct Four Persons At CRIN, Ibadan

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted four officials of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to the Acting Executive Director Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, Dr Rasheed Adedeji, the victims were among visitors who had visited the Cocoa nursery section of the institute when the armed hoodlums suddenly came out from a nearby bush and kidnapped four of them.

He noted that one of the victims was released almost immediately, as he was said to be indisposed, and another was rescued after three hours.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo state Command, Mr Olayinka Ayanlade, who confirmed the abduction, said an intensive bush combing operation was still ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

According to him, “Information available to the Command indicates that representatives of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, who were at the CRIN nursery site to submit their annual collections of cocoa seedlings for the 2026 planting season, were abducted by unidentified armed men.

“Upon receipt of the distress report, a combined security team comprising the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local vigilante groups, and Amotekun Corps swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the assailants in a coordinated pursuit.

“This prompt and decisive response led to the successful rescue of two male victims. In the course of the operation, three suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody.

“Intensive efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victim(s), as security operatives have commenced aggressive bush combing operations and sustained pursuit of the fleeing criminals”, he said.