February 18, 2025
February 18, 2025
CHANGE OF NAME
  Home
  Metro & Crime
  3. Gunmen Abduct Four…

Gunmen Abduct Four In Adamawa As Police Launch Massive Manhunt

At least four people have been reportedly abducted by gunmen in Adamawa State, prompting a swift manhunt from the state’s police command.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday, identifying one of the victims as Abubakar Sadiq Umar (a.k.a. Haske), a staff member of Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.

The abduction occurred in Mayokila Village, Mapeo District, Jada Local Government Area, in the early hours of February 17, 2025.

According to the police statement, the attackers, suspected to be kidnappers, stormed the community at about 1:30 a.m., firing sporadically to instil fear before abducting their victims.

A distress call was received at around 3:30 a.m., prompting the Commissioner of Police to deploy tactical teams and reinforcements from the Kojoli Division to launch an extensive search-and-rescue operation.

The command strongly condemned the act, describing it as criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of offensive weapons.

It assured residents that all efforts were being made to rescue the victims unharmed and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police urged members of the community, particularly in Jada LGA, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies to facilitate the swift rescue of the kidnapped individuals.

