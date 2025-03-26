Gunmen Abduct Female Realtor, Shoot Police Officer In Delta

Share

Gunmen have abducted a female realtor, identified simply as Esther, in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, near the Admiralty University of Nigeria, comes just days after a farmer was kidnapped in Issele-Azagba.

It was learnt that Esther was inspecting a piece of land alongside three colleagues when the attackers struck. “They went for inspection, and they were on their way back when they were ambushed.

The gunmen shot at the vehicle, and the others escaped while the girl was whisked away,” a source said. One of the escapees reportedly sustained gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition at a hospital.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said officers sent to rescue the victim were ambushed, and one policeman was shot. He said: “Yes, it’s confirmed.

Some police officers who were going for the rescue of the victim were ambushed, and a police officer was shot, but nobody died.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

