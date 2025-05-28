New Telegraph

May 28, 2025
May 28, 2025
Gunmen Abduct Female FRSC Officer In Jos

A female staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kate Jonathan Akpabio, has been abducted by gunmen in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a post by security analyst Zagazola Makama yesterday, through his X handle, the incident occurred on Monday, at about 5:30 a.m. when armed hoodlums attacked her residence in the Rantya community and whisked her away to an unknown destination.

Sources told Zagazola that security forces, including army troops and other agencies, were mobilised to the scene following a distress call.

However, the kidnappers had already fled with the victim before their arrival. It was gathered that a searchand-rescue operation has been launched by the military and police operatives.

